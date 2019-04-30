|
Jessie C. Carter Gormong
Parker City, IN - Jessie Carter Gormong, 104, graduated this life to heaven April 27, 2019. She was born July 20, 1914 in Anderson, Into Rev. Robert F. and Frankie B. Johnson. Jessie was married to Robert E Carter June 1, 1936. He passed away July 18, 1990. Their children are JoAnne Smithson (Merlin), Reita Durbin and Richard Carter; grandchildren, Lucinda Smithson, Monte Smithson (Genice), Anthony Smithson, Angela King (Chad), Bruce Durbin, Brenda Wright, Lori Clark (Michael), Eric Durbin (Amanda); great grandchildren, Carter and Olivia Smithson, Samantha and Calvin King, Adam Huffman, Nicholas Huffman (Kelsey), Holly Ivy (Larry), Jerod Clark (Traci), Jama Gilliem (Jeff), Mackenzie Cooper, Thatcher and Mason Durbin; great-great grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, and Emalynn and Rylieann Clark.
Earl Gormong was Jessie's second husband from 1994 to 1997. Mrs. Carter was a teacher having taught in Mt Sterling, KY, Blountsville and Cowan Elementary Schools. She was an avid organist and choral director at Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, where she was an active member for over 60 years.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Parker Healthcare and those also from Heart to Heart Hospice.
A service to celebrate Jessie's life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10450 S. 544 E. Selma, IN 47383, with Rev. Jim Ballenger officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10:00 a.m. to service time on Wednesday, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene. Please use the address above. Envelopes will be provided at the church.
Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019