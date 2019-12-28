Resources
Dunkirk - Jessie Dotson, Sr., age 65, Dunkirk, died Thursday December 26, 2019 at Parkview Hospital, Ft. Wayne, following a brief illness. Born May 22, 1954 in Charleston, W.Va., he moved to Dunkirk at the age of 16. Jessie was a Water Department worker for the City of Dunkirk several years ago. He was affiliated with many area churches and enjoyed mushroom hunting, scrapping, and trading.

Survivors include 2 sons: J.J. Dotson, Jr., Muncie, and Dustin Trumbo, Muncie; 2 step-sons: Randy Clevenger, Fishers, and Tommy Clevenger, Indianapolis; a step-daughter: Kimberly Clevenger, Fishers; 4 brothers: John Dotson, Cleveland, OH, Rick Martin (wife: Shelly), Liberty Center, Jimmy Martin (wife: Rani), Celina, OH, and Joe Martin (wife: Michelle), Dunkirk; 8 sisters: Edna Burgess, Cleveland, OH, Oma Stupak, Fairview Park, OH, Hazel McDade, Cincinnati, OH, Rose Adkins (husband: Jimbo), Redding, OH, Vickie Rouse, Albany, Lori Dickison (husband: Walter), Cowan, Kelli Martin, Muncie, and Mary Purdue, Racine, WV; several grandchildren, and 2 great-granddaughters.

He is preceded in death by parents: Jessie VanBurn & Elsie Thomas and Samuel & Hazel Martin; 3 brothers: Danny, Jimmy, and Howard; 3 sisters: Evelyn and two that died in infancy.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Eaton.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials, given in Jessie's memory, may be sent to a church of the donor's choice; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019
