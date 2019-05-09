Services
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
(765) 369-2016
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Bivens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie L. Bivens


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jessie L. Bivens Obituary
Jessie L. Bivens

Redkey - Jessie L. Bivens, 81, of Redkey, IN, passed away Monday, May 6th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at St. Vincent's Hospital of Indianapolis. Jessie was born in Garrison, KY, on October 31, 1937 a son of the late Marie (Webb) and Alex Asbury Bivens. He was the husband of Bertha M. Bivens who he happily married on November 23, 1970 and sadly lost on August 21, 2017. He worked in Glass Manufacturing for years doing many different things before retiring from the Utility Department at Kerr Glass in 1992. Jessie was a member of Redkey Nazarene Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, ceramics, gardening, canning, spending time outside mowing, riding motorcycles, caring for his beehives and making honey, cutting down trees, trips to Garrison, KY, watching boxing, the Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, listening to Gospel Music, drinking a good cup of coffee, and spending time with his precious pup Thomas. He is survived by a son; Jesse Alan Bivens (wife Ann), five daughters; Deborah S. Echevarria (husband Wilson), Peggy Grayson (husband Ray), Lois Reynolds (husband Larry), Brenda Besser, Linda Gannon, one sister; Jewel Freeman, 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, first wife; Patsy Ann (Caskey) Bivens, second wife; Bertha M. (Hodgson) Bivens, an infant son; Christopher P. Bivens, two sisters; Garnet and Ma Lee Bivens, and two brothers; Charles, and Floyd Bivens. Friends are invited to call Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10-1 at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Roger Walby officiating. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery Redkey, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Lions Club for visual and hearing aid assistance programs. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now