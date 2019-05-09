|
|
Jessie L. Bivens
Redkey - Jessie L. Bivens, 81, of Redkey, IN, passed away Monday, May 6th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members at St. Vincent's Hospital of Indianapolis. Jessie was born in Garrison, KY, on October 31, 1937 a son of the late Marie (Webb) and Alex Asbury Bivens. He was the husband of Bertha M. Bivens who he happily married on November 23, 1970 and sadly lost on August 21, 2017. He worked in Glass Manufacturing for years doing many different things before retiring from the Utility Department at Kerr Glass in 1992. Jessie was a member of Redkey Nazarene Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, ceramics, gardening, canning, spending time outside mowing, riding motorcycles, caring for his beehives and making honey, cutting down trees, trips to Garrison, KY, watching boxing, the Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, listening to Gospel Music, drinking a good cup of coffee, and spending time with his precious pup Thomas. He is survived by a son; Jesse Alan Bivens (wife Ann), five daughters; Deborah S. Echevarria (husband Wilson), Peggy Grayson (husband Ray), Lois Reynolds (husband Larry), Brenda Besser, Linda Gannon, one sister; Jewel Freeman, 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, first wife; Patsy Ann (Caskey) Bivens, second wife; Bertha M. (Hodgson) Bivens, an infant son; Christopher P. Bivens, two sisters; Garnet and Ma Lee Bivens, and two brothers; Charles, and Floyd Bivens. Friends are invited to call Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10-1 at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Roger Walby officiating. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery Redkey, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Lions Club for visual and hearing aid assistance programs. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019