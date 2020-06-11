Jewell Elwanda Winningham
Muncie - Jewell Elwanda Winningham, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home.
Jewell was born on October 31, 1928 in Etter, TN to the late Cordell and Nanny (Beaty) Poor. Jewell was a homemaker who loved her family. She was a Jehovah Witness and enjoyed quilting, flea markets, reading, cooking, and gardening.
Jewell is survived by two daughters, Jane Miller (husband Ron) and Carolyn Williams (husband Ron); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert "Sonny" Winningham; two sons, Larry Winningham and Robert "Bob" Winningham; a great-grandson, Aiden Shellabarger; and 13 siblings.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Cremation will follow calling hours.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Jewell's life with her family and community.
