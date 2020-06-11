Jewell Elwanda Winningham
1928 - 2020
Jewell Elwanda Winningham

Muncie - Jewell Elwanda Winningham, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home.

Jewell was born on October 31, 1928 in Etter, TN to the late Cordell and Nanny (Beaty) Poor. Jewell was a homemaker who loved her family. She was a Jehovah Witness and enjoyed quilting, flea markets, reading, cooking, and gardening.

Jewell is survived by two daughters, Jane Miller (husband Ron) and Carolyn Williams (husband Ron); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert "Sonny" Winningham; two sons, Larry Winningham and Robert "Bob" Winningham; a great-grandson, Aiden Shellabarger; and 13 siblings.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Cremation will follow calling hours.

Share a memory of Jewell and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Jewell's life with her family and community.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

