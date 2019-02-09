Jewell May (Dixon) McCane



Muncie - Jewell May (Dixon) McCane, 96, passed away on Sunday morning, February 3, 2019 at Bethel Pointe after a short illness.



She was born on October 9, 1922 in Lewis County, Kentucky, the daughter of Alva and Evelyn Daisy (Thoroughman) Dixon. She married Ward Benjamin McCane on December 23, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio and they had one son, Eugene McCane, born October 9, 1947 in Dayton.



Jewell was a long time resident of Black Oak, Lewis County, Kentucky near Vanceburg. She moved to Muncie in 2004 and into Bethel Pointe in 2016. Her husband, Ward passed away suddenly in 1956, when she was only 33 and shortly afterwards, she bought a small property in Black Oak, Kentucky. She lived a quiet life there for 46 years. Jewell raised a garden, canned and sewed. She raised her son, Eugene, and sent him off to college and graduate school. Her mother lived with her there in Black Oak for many years and she cared for her through her last illness. She liked to read, especially books on world religions and literature. During her later years, she took into her care several homeless cats who provided her with much companionship and happiness.



She moved to Muncie, Indiana with her 3 cats on her 82nd birthday to live with her son, Eugene, recently retired from Ball State University. She lived with him for 11 years when she moved into Bethel Pointe nursing home where she lived for 3 years until her death at age 96.



Private burial will be held in East Hill Cemetery, Rushville next to her husband, Ward.



