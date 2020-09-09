Jill Ann (Swathwood) Lee
Albany - Jill Ann (Swathwood) Lee, 66, of Albany, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at home in the care of family members. She was born on March 5, 1953 in Muncie, IN to Charles and Margie Swathwood.
Jill worked with and instructed individuals with disabilities at Hillcroft. She worked with individuals with special needs and in other fields of social work in the past. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved her aunts, uncles, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved animals, pontooning, and fishing.
Jill is survived by her husband, David Bill Lee; daughters, Rachel Price (Jeff), Dosha Hammond (Ben), and Barbara Smith (Kip); 5 grandsons; and 1 great grandson.
In lieu of sending flowers, Jill and her family would appreciate donations being made to Midwest Pet Refuge, as Jill was always trying to help all of the animals she possibly could. Donations can be made to their Paypal address, Midwestpetrefuge@yahoo.com, or mailed to Midwest Pet Refuge, 115 N. Meridian Street, PO Box 1072, Portland, IN 47371.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home and Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
