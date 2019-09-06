|
|
Jim Eldon Cansler
Hartford City - Jim Eldon Cansler, 80, passed away at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He is born in Falcon, MO on August 27, 1939 to Eugene "Gene" Franklin Cansler and Lora L. (Murrell) Cansler. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
Elson graduated from Hartford City High School in 1958. He served in the United States Navy from February 25, 1959 to February 13, 1963.
He worked 20 years as a rural letter carrier for the United States Post Office and had worked 12 years at Westinghouse until the plant closed.
Eldon attended many auctions through the years and was an avid seller on EBAY. He collected bottles and went on many "bottle hunts" with his brother, Eddie Lee. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Ronald Allen Cansler of Hartford City, Rita Ann (husband, Tim) Cameron of Hartford City, Lora Lyn Cansler (companion, Jeff Barkdull) of Hartford City and Jeffery Dale (wife, Patricia) Cansler of Fairmount; grandchildren, Jessica L. Cansler, Stephanie L. Johnson, Erik A. Johnson, Mykel R. Johnson, Amanda Barkdull (companion, Jason Stone), Brandon Barkdull, Austina Cansler, Austin Cansler and Abigail Cansler; step-grandchildren, Joshua Cameron and Christopher Cameron; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rick A. Cansler of Bluffton, Keith D. Cansler of Marion, Betty J. (husband, Arthur) Carrell of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth D. Cansler and Eddie Lee Cansler.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 6, 2019