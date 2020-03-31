|
|
Jim F. Bryan
Gaston - Jim F. Bryan, 66, of Gaston passed away on Thursday, March 26th at IU Ball Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
Jim was born in Hartford City to Dean and Dora Bryan. He was a 1971 graduate of Wes-Del High School. He went on to work for City Machine as well as other tool and die companies. He enjoyed woodworking, building musical instruments, and many other various hobbies. He loved being around his family, including his granddaughter, Rylynn, his little lady bug.
Survived by his wife of 41 years, Anita Bryan, his three sons, Jim, Jake, and Jesse, his mother Dora Bryan Holsinger, his sister, Anne Bryan Carter, along with several nieces, nephews, many cousins, and in-laws.
Graveside services will be held at Thompson Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020