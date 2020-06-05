Jim Stump
Union City, Indiana - Jim Stump, 96, of Union City, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Arbor Trace in Richmond. He was born in Bradford, Ohio, on January 15, 1924, the son of Arlie and Nida Stump.
Jim graduated from Bradford High School and served in the U. S. Navy during WWII. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his church family, boating, and gardening. Jim was a member of the Winchester Church of Christ. He was a 32nd degree Mason. Jim retired from Ardan after many years of service in their retail stores in Richmond, Dayton, and Lexington.
Jim leaves his wife of 76 years, Betty Stump; a son, Jim (Carol) Stump of Greenwood; two daughters, Jane Smith of Winchester and Debbie (Charlie) Bennett of Union City; 7 grandchildren, Jim F. (Natalie) Hoffman, Chrissy (Jeff) Berry, Candi (Josh) Clouse, Mike (LeAnn) Bennett, Brent (Becky) Smith, Tyler (LaChelle) Smith, and Brian (Erica) Smith; 18 great grandchildren, Erika (Lucas) St Laurent, Logan Melton, Devin Loudy, Makenzi Berry, Jordan Smith, Levi and Lydia Clouse, Jordon, Levi, and Hunter Bennett, Alex, Lindsay, and Austin Smith, Amanda, Jared, and Katie Smith, and Brianna and Joselyn Smith; and 2 great great granddaughters, Kendra Hathaway and Charlotte Smith.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Delbert and Robert Stump; a sister, Ella Lindsey; and a son-in-law, Stu Smith.
The family will have a private graveside service with Pastor Bob Moorman officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Chrissy Berry FBO Devin Loudy Brain Cancer Fund", Jim's great grandson (C/O Old National Bank, P.O. Box 409, Winchester, IN 47394)
The family sends their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Arbor Trace for the care and love they gave to Jim, and our gratitude to Pastor Moorman and Jim's church family.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
