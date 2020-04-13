|
Jimmie C. Herbert
Muncie - Jimmie C. Herbert, 77, of Muncie, passed away at home on Friday, April 10, 2020. Jim was born in Muncie on March 28, 1943 to Cecil and Thelma Herbert. He graduated from Royerton High School. He was married to Shirley (Perkins) Herbert for 30 years before her passing in November 2002. Jim worked most of his life in construction and maintenance. He retired from Pepsi Co. Jim loved to fish and shoot pool.
Jim leaves behind sons: Brandon (Elizabeth) Fowler-Herbert of Richmond, IN and Mark (Rachel) Fowler-Herbert of Muncie, IN; step-children: Chuck (Crystal) Cain, Gee Cain, and Wanda Spears all of Muncie, IN; Mark Cain, Miguel Montiel, and Tanya Cain all of Elkhart, IN; many grandchildren and their families; nephews: Darrell (Sherry) Wilkerson and Mikey (Teresa) Goodman and their families all of Muncie, IN.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters: Virginia Wilkerson and Thelma Jean Arnold; brother, Hugh Herbert; niece, Debbie Bumbalough; step-sons: Dan Cain and Joe Cain; and two grandchildren.
Due to our recent environmental health state, funeral matters will be held privately for the family. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020