Jimmie Clay Anderson
Muncie - Jimmie Clay Anderson, 82, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born on Wednesday, June 23, 1937, in Pall Mall, Tennessee, the son of Jess and Nellie (Bertam) Anderson. Jimmie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1956, and was an extremely accomplished banjo player. He loved playing bluegrass music on his five-string banjo. Jimmie also loved movies, especially the Universal Pictures monster films. On Halloween he would dress up as his favorite character, Frankenstein. Jimmie loved spending time with his family and friends, and also attended Westside United Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children, Christi Manuel, Tennessee; Sandy Davidson, Farmland, Indiana; and Terry Anderson, Farmland, Indiana; four grandchildren, Summer, Savannah, Sophia, and Chloe; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carolyn Yates, Sue Benbow, and Barbara Crouse; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved pet cat, Trixie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claudette Anderson; son, Randy Anderson; daughter, Tina Anderson; three siblings, Betty Smith, Tony Anderson, and Kim Bellamy; and his loving dog, Patches.
Services to honor Jimmie will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the , 113 N. Council Street, Muncie, Indiana, 47305.
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019