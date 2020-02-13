|
|
Jimmie Lee
Winchester - Jimmie W. Lee, 79, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his home after battling Kidney Cancer for three years. He was born on October 26, 1940, in Albany, KY, to Elmer and Dora (Bullard) Lee. On March 27, 1957, Jimmie married Anna Marie Holt who preceded him in death on June 27, 2018.
Jimmie served in the US Army from January 14, 1959 to March 27, 1962. He received an Honorable Discharge, a Good Conduct Medal, and was a Marksman with both the Carbine and Rifle. Jimmie retired from Anchor Glass where he worked for 35 years (1962-1997). He also owned and operated Lee Go Kart Racing. Jimmie was a member of the Moose Lodge. His hobbies included following NASCAR races, driving RC Cars, and watching his grandchildren race his go carts at Cridersveille and Eldora Speedways in Ohio.
Jimmie is survived by his three daughters, Teresa (Thomas) Frey of Crossville, TN, Kathy Cox, of Winchester, and Tammy (Brian) Osborne of Sheridan, IN; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren; a sister, Fonzie Guffey; a brother, Freddie Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; his parents; and a sister, Mable Harlan.
A service to celebrate Jimmie's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Farmland.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Monday at the Walker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020