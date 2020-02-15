Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Jimmy C. Parker


1939 - 2020
Jimmy C. Parker Obituary
Jimmy C. Parker

Muncie - Jimmy C. Parker, 80, passed away on Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 at Golden Living Center.

He was born on May 24, 1939 in Jamestown, Tennessee, the son of James Thomas and Edna Virginia (Tays) Parker and graduated from York Institute High School in 1957. On October 22, 1960 in Muncie, he married Peggy J. Hartley.

He worked as a supervisor for Warner Gear for 38 years until his retirement. Jimmy was a member for over 50 years and served as a Deacon at East 16th Street Separate Baptist Church. He was a hardworking Christian man of great faith.

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed working in his yard and boating at the lakes.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Peggy J. Hartley of Muncie; three daughters, Denise Richards (husband, Kevin), Lori Routh and Angie Beaty, all of Muncie; eight grandchildren, Haley Bevins (husband, Ryan) Nick Richards, Amy Early (husband, Nick), Adam Routh, Olivia Routh, Brianna Maxwell (husband, Jeremy), Braelyn Beaty and Jameson Beaty; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson Bevins and Sage Early; and one sister, Lora Terry of Losantville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jack Duane Parker and one brother-in-law, Hollas Terry.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Brother James Upchurch officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Golden Living Center and Compassus Hospice for the kind and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
