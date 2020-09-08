Jimmy D. Riddle
Hartford City - Jimmy D. Riddle, 52, died on September 6, 2020, in Albany, Kentucky.
Jimmy was born on April 13, 1968, to Dennis Riddle and Rheba Montgomery. He graduated from Blackford High School in 1986 and went on to be a diesel mechanic.
Jimmy loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, horses, bull riding and movies. He was a Star Wars fanatic and loved tinkering with anything that had an engine. On September 9, 2006, he married Karen Baldwin.
He is survived by his loving wife Karen; two sons: Mason Riddle and Blaine Riddle (Parker); three step-children: Morgan Shroyer, Calista Shroyer and Dylan Shroyer; parents, Dennis Riddle and Rheba Montgomery; a brother Steve Riddle (Tamie); niece Breanna Chambers Riddle and two nephews, Dylan Jones and Ethan Riddle.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his step-father, Roger Montgomery.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Gardens of Memory, 10701 N State Road 3, Muncie.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12 at Waters Funeral Home 501 W Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348.
