1/1
Jimmy D. Riddle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy D. Riddle

Hartford City - Jimmy D. Riddle, 52, died on September 6, 2020, in Albany, Kentucky.

Jimmy was born on April 13, 1968, to Dennis Riddle and Rheba Montgomery. He graduated from Blackford High School in 1986 and went on to be a diesel mechanic.

Jimmy loved the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, horses, bull riding and movies. He was a Star Wars fanatic and loved tinkering with anything that had an engine. On September 9, 2006, he married Karen Baldwin.

He is survived by his loving wife Karen; two sons: Mason Riddle and Blaine Riddle (Parker); three step-children: Morgan Shroyer, Calista Shroyer and Dylan Shroyer; parents, Dennis Riddle and Rheba Montgomery; a brother Steve Riddle (Tamie); niece Breanna Chambers Riddle and two nephews, Dylan Jones and Ethan Riddle.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his step-father, Roger Montgomery.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Gardens of Memory, 10701 N State Road 3, Muncie.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12 at Waters Funeral Home 501 W Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook or leave condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waters Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved