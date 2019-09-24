|
Jo Ann Jones
New Castle -
Jo Ann Jones passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Heritage House of New Castle. She was 93.
She was born September 4, 1926 in New Castle, the daughter of Emery F. and Freda C. (Knecht) Carmichael, and she spent most of her life in the Muncie and New Castle area. She worked in the offices of Midwest Towel and Linen Service in Muncie, New Castle Engineering, and Carson Chemicals in New Castle. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Myra Ann Rutledge and Daniel Hinckley of New Castle; stepsons Stan Jones (Lisa Parr) of Waynesville, NC, Rodney Jones and Dan Jones of New Castle; stepdaughters Cindy Phillips (Andy) of Indianapolis and Katrina Saul (John) of Savannah, GA; a sister-in-law Patricia Carmichael of Williamsburg, VA; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Freckles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Melvin G. Jones; a grandson, John Curtis Silver; her brothers Marion "Mike" Carmichael, Frederick Carmichael, and Jack Carmichael; a sister, Helen Carmichael; and a sister-in-law, Christine Carmichael.
The family expresses tremendous gratitude to the staff of Heritage House for their care and support of Jo Ann in the last 19 months of her life.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church of New Castle or to the Henry County Humane Society Animal Shelter of New Castle.
Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral in New Castle. Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at St. Anne Cemetery. You may express condolences or share a memory of Jo Ann at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 24, 2019