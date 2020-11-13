1/1
Jo Ellen Dobbs
1936 - 2020
Jo Ellen Dobbs

Muncie - Jo Ellen Dobbs, 84, of Muncie, went to be with her Lord and Savior to meet Jesus and her Baby Daughter, Jerri on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1936 to Francis Copeland and Ruth E. (Starky) Copeland in Muncie.

Jo Ellen married Gerald D. Dobbs on February 5, 1954 in Muncie. She was the Manager of Marsh Drugs for 14 years, retiring in 1975. She was a member of Full Gospel Temple. She enjoyed dining at Ponderosa, loved spaghetti and meatballs, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Jo Ellen is survived by her husband, Gerald D. Dobbs; daughters, April E. Upchurch (Gavin) of Muncie, Julie A. Wills (Larry) of Selma, Tonya Garrett (Ethan) of Muncie, and Tammie Coon (Phil) of North Carolina; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jo Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Copeland and Ruth E. (Starky) Copeland; daughter, Jerri Dobbs; brothers, Junior DeArerts, Ronnie DeArerts, and Bill Copeland; and sister, Joyce Reynolds.

An immediate burial will take place, and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home and Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
