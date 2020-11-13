Jo Ellen Dobbs
Muncie - Jo Ellen Dobbs, 84, of Muncie, went to be with her Lord and Savior to meet Jesus and her Baby Daughter, Jerri on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1936 to Francis Copeland and Ruth E. (Starky) Copeland in Muncie.
Jo Ellen married Gerald D. Dobbs on February 5, 1954 in Muncie. She was the Manager of Marsh Drugs for 14 years, retiring in 1975. She was a member of Full Gospel Temple. She enjoyed dining at Ponderosa, loved spaghetti and meatballs, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Jo Ellen is survived by her husband, Gerald D. Dobbs; daughters, April E. Upchurch (Gavin) of Muncie, Julie A. Wills (Larry) of Selma, Tonya Garrett (Ethan) of Muncie, and Tammie Coon (Phil) of North Carolina; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jo Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Copeland and Ruth E. (Starky) Copeland; daughter, Jerri Dobbs; brothers, Junior DeArerts, Ronnie DeArerts, and Bill Copeland; and sister, Joyce Reynolds.
An immediate burial will take place, and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home and Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
