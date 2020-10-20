Jo Ellen "Jody" (Ross) Edwards
Jo Ellen "Jody" (Ross) Edwards, age 74, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway from complications of Covid-19. She was born May 17, 1946 to the late Chester Ross and Ruth (Pormen) Ross-Irelan.
Jody grew up in Dunkirk, IN where she met the love of her life, Larry Edwards. She had a zest for life and was devoted to Jesus. She enjoyed playing games, camping, boating, and time with friends at Gulf Waters RV Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the center of her world.
Jody is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Edwards; daughters, Jill (Jonathan) Carpenter, and Lee Ann (Paul) Laune; grandchildren, Alexander and Rachel Tullar, Kyle Carpenter, Jordan, Megan, and Hope Laune, and Ian Febres; sister, Patsy Rouse; sister-in-law, Carolyn Ross; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jody was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Irelan; brother, Thomas Ross; and sister, Barbara Gee (Dan), and brother-in-law, Richard Rouse.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private. A live stream of the service will be available on Ziemer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page twenty minutes before 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evansville Christian Life Center, 509 S. Kentucky Ave., Evansville, IN 47714.
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com
