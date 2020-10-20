1/1
Jo Ellen "Jody" (Ross) Edwards
Jo Ellen "Jody" (Ross) Edwards

Jo Ellen "Jody" (Ross) Edwards, age 74, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway from complications of Covid-19. She was born May 17, 1946 to the late Chester Ross and Ruth (Pormen) Ross-Irelan.

Jody grew up in Dunkirk, IN where she met the love of her life, Larry Edwards. She had a zest for life and was devoted to Jesus. She enjoyed playing games, camping, boating, and time with friends at Gulf Waters RV Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the center of her world.

Jody is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Edwards; daughters, Jill (Jonathan) Carpenter, and Lee Ann (Paul) Laune; grandchildren, Alexander and Rachel Tullar, Kyle Carpenter, Jordan, Megan, and Hope Laune, and Ian Febres; sister, Patsy Rouse; sister-in-law, Carolyn Ross; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jody was preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Irelan; brother, Thomas Ross; and sister, Barbara Gee (Dan), and brother-in-law, Richard Rouse.

Due to the pandemic, services will be private. A live stream of the service will be available on Ziemer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page twenty minutes before 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evansville Christian Life Center, 509 S. Kentucky Ave., Evansville, IN 47714.

Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Star Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Live stream service via Ziemer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
ZIEMER FUNERAL HOME
800 S HEBRON AVE
Evansville, IN 47714-4075
(812) 477-1515
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Jody, a very live and vibrant woman, who will be missed by all. Loved watching you two dance and even when I butted in and danced with the two of you. You both were so much fun to be around. I am so very sorry.
Nina Rhodes
Friend
October 20, 2020
Jill, so sorry for your loss. I did not, to my knowledge, ever meet your mother. I am sure she was a special lady who had a lot of very special traits. She obviously passed on those traits to you. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mike Riley
Friend
October 20, 2020
I will miss her driving the orange golf cart going by 40 mph and the first to be on the dance floor! She knew the Lord and prayed all the time for her family in Bible study.
Diane lesmeister
Friend
October 20, 2020
October 20, 2020
Sad to lose one of our longest friendships. I will always remember her wonderful hearty laugh. Especially sorry for Larry and the “kids”.
Bob and Sherry
October 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about this Jill. Thoughts and prayers for your family.

Karen (Daum) Parker
Karen Parker
Friend
October 20, 2020
She was a great loving Aunt.I will miss her terribly.Love you Aunt Jody.
Lori Watts
Family
October 20, 2020
To Larry and Jody's family, my heartfelt prayers, love and condolences. I am so sorry for your loss. May Jody rest in peace and may you find comfort in knowing she is with the Lord.
Cindy (Neher) Dotson
Classmate
October 19, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you, Jill, and to your entire family. We are so very sorry. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bill and Phyllis Bussing
Phyllis Bussing
Friend
October 19, 2020
Larry, so very sorry to hear this sad news. My love to you, Ruth Conger
Ruth Conger
Friend
October 19, 2020
Larry, Jill, LeeAnn and family we will miss the times spent with our friend Jody in Florida but remember she’ll be watching over you until you’re with her, prayers continue for all
Bob & Lola Smith
Friend
October 19, 2020
Memories are forever-love and prayers- Sikorskis e
Larry and family- we are so very sorry. Jody was such a wonderful and beautiful lady, inside and out. Praying for peace and comfort. Love, the Sikorski family
Bob and Kristie (and boys) Sikorski
Friend
October 19, 2020
Jody you will be missed by so many. Your vibrant smile will always be remembered. Be at peace in the arms of the Lord.
Ken & Lorraine Randlett
Friend
October 19, 2020
Larry & family,
We are so terribly sorry for your loss, our loss. We loved Jody so much. We will miss her and treasure our memories of her. Praying for comfort and peace to each of you.
Patty & Chris Brewington
Friend
