Joan Colleen White
Joan Colleen White, 81, passed away early on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1938 to the late Robert and Nora (Neal) Cox in Muncie.
Joan's walk with God was an inspiration to anyone who met her. She had a prayer and was a friend to anyone who was in need. Her kindness was felt by anyone who crossed her path in life. She enjoyed her Euchre Club friends, her Union Chapel Church family, and most of all, she made her family her first priority. Always ready to help anyone, at any time, is to know how she lived her life.
Ephesians 4:32 'And be ye kind one to another, tender hearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ's sake hath forgiven you.'
Joan is survived by her loving family, children: Diana Dalman (fiancé, Michael David Matthews) of Hartford City, IN, Donna Haines (Mark) of Englewood, FL, Kathy Webster (John) of North Port, FL, and Julie Gibbs (Tim) of Muncie, IN; six grandchildren: Jenifer Brower, Joshua Masters, Justin Masters, Sydney Webster, Taylor Gibbs, and Grant Gibbs; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Don Fredrick White; daughter, Sherry K. Masters; sister, Jan Slye; and brother-in-law, Rex Slye.
Joan was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and resided at Yorktown Manor Serenity Springs where she was loved and cared for by her new, small family. Her family appreciates all the care given from all the staff members of Yorktown Manor.
Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Due to our recent health environment, there will not be a gathering for the public, but a private service will be held for the family. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Yorktown Manor, 2000 South Andrews Road, Yorktown, IN 47396.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020