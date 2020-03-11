Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Joan Conn Obituary
Muncie - Joan Conn, 87, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2020 at Morrison Woods.

She was born on July 20, 1932 in Muncie, the daughter of Claude and Martha (Himes) Glassford and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1950.

Joan worked at Woolworth before becoming a homemaker who lovingly cared for her family and home.

Surviving are one son, Stephen Lutz (wife, Susan) of Eaton; one grandson, Nicholas Lutz of Eaton; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Robert L. Conn on September 27, 2009; three grandchildren, Chad Lutz, Shawn Lutz and Kimberly Gibson; one great-granddaughter, Chelsea Gibson; one sister, Jean Deilkes; one brother, Paul Glassford and one nephew, Donald Deilkes.

Per Joan's wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Burial will be held at a later date in Hawk Cemetery alongside her husband.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Morrison Woods for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Joan and the family for the last 4-years.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
