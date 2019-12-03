|
Joan Underwood (Conklin) Countryman
Muncie - Joan Underwood (Conklin) Countryman, 91, passed away, surrounded by family and friends, at Westminster Village on Sunday December 1, 2019.
Joan was born in Jackson, Michigan on June 8, 1928, the daughter of Bessie (Underwood) Conklin and David Orrin Conklin. She was raised in Peekskill, New York. Joan attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY and Ball State University, earning her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Secondary Education.
She was an English Teacher at both Portland High School, and later at Jay County High School, after the county school consolidation, retiring after 23 years in 1988.
Her husband of 64 years, Robert P. Countryman, passed away in January of 2014.
She is survived by three children, David Countryman (special friend, Peggy Thomas), Ft. Wayne, Katherine Littler (husband, John), Albany, and Richard Countryman (wife, Barbara), Muncie; five grandchildren; Douglas Littler (wife, Karrie), Cape Coral, FL, Kathryn (Littler) Selvey (husband, A.J.), Westfield, Mark Littler (wife, Robyn), Markleville, Andrew Countryman, Indianapolis, Diane Countryman, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer Countryman
Joan is also survived by six great grandchildren, Chloe Littler, Abby Littler, Kaylin Selvey, Kira Selvey, Kenzie Selvey, and Kamryn Selvey; and special caregivers, Debbie Schink, Martha Funk, Nettie McKee, and dear friends, Mick and Marge Bowen; and her treasured cat, Peter.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dunkirk Foundation, P.O. Box 202, Dunkirk, IN 47336.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019