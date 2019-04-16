|
Joan Walradth
Muncie - Joan Walradth,90, departed from this life to be with Jesus her Savior. She walked the Christian life for many years and was dearly loved by her family and many friends.
Reverend Walradth was a minister and pastured churches in Delaware, Jay and Randolph Counties.
She was a member of the Corinth Congregational Christian Church and attended the Northside Nazarene Church.
A viewing for Joan will be held on April, 17, 2019 at Parson Mortuary from 11-1:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's' honor to the Corinth Congregational Christian Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 16, 2019