JoAnn [Ayers] Boggs
Seymour - JoAnn [Ayers] Boggs, age 86, born in and formerly of Muncie, IN, peacefully passed away with family by her side at Lutheran Community Home in Seymour, IN on April 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lewis L. & Marie [Mabbitt] Ayers. She was preceded in death by Charles B. Boggs, her loving husband of 55 years, and her siblings Francis E. Ayers and Wilma Jean [Ayers] Addington.
A private service will be conducted by Voss & Sons Funeral Service on Monday, April 27 at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, IN. She will be buried next to her beloved husband, Charles. A live stream will be available on the Voss Funeral Service Facebook page on Monday at 11am.
JoAnn was a graduate of Muncie Central High School class of 1951 and was a proud Bearcat. She married Charles on July 24, 1954 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. They lived in Muncie where they raised their family. Both were members of the College Avenue United Methodist Church in Muncie for 55 years. JoAnn worked by her husband's side to run Homes by Charles Boggs for over 40 years and she volunteered at Ball Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years. Both she and her husband were avid IU sports fans.
JoAnn enjoyed her family and hosted many family gatherings over the years. She relished spending time with her grandchildren and making holidays special for them. Her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews were very important to her. She was big-hearted and always happy to help a friend in need. She was known for her love of baking, gardening, shopping, antiquing, tennis and socializing with her many friends. JoAnn won many ribbons for her famous baked goods at the local county and state fair. She was celebrated and well-known for her caramels.
She is survived by her children Charles Boggs (spouse Christina Boggs); Nancy Armstrong; and Tracy Nickerson (spouse Edward Nickerson), her sister Judy Quilling (spouse Orville Quilling). She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Megan Ward, James McNeely (spouse Renee McNeely), Daniel McNeely (spouse Alvaro Rojas), Mason Nickerson, Trisha Nickerson, Bailey Nickerson, as well as 3 great grandchildren, Amona, Kylie, and Lukas Cash. She will be greatly missed by all.
Memorials may be written to the Lutheran Community Home or Seymour Swimming in care of Voss & Son Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020