Services
Faulkner Mortuary
915 E Willard St
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 284-4449
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1020 E. Jackson
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
1020 E. Jackson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Rhoades
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn C. Rhoades


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn C. Rhoades Obituary
JoAnn C. Rhoades

Muncie - JoAnn C. Rhoades, 72, passed away peacefully at 8:51 a.m., Wednesday, September 18 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Johnstown, PA on January 16, 1947 to John C. and Cozy M. Robinson. She grew up in Williamsport, PA and was educated in Williamsport Public Schools graduating from Williamsport High School in 1964.

She furthered her education by attending Temple University Nursing School, Philadelphia, PA, graduating in 1967. She worked in the Psychiatric Unit at Temple University Hospital from 1967 to 1970, when she became a general medical nurse at Hahnemann North, Philadelphia, PA.

She married Robert C. Rhoades July 18, 1970 and celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in July.

Mrs. Rhoades advanced her education by attending Ball State University, Muncie, IN where she received a Bachelor of Social Work graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1999. She also received the Outstanding Senior Departmental Award from the Department of Social Work at Ball State University. In her passion for helping others, she began her work at Lifestream Services in Yorktown and continued her career at Head Start Action, Inc. of Muncie. She retired from Head Start in 2009.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, John and Cozy Robinson; two daughters, Lori Jeanette and Tiffany Marie.

JoAnn leaves to carry on her legacy, her husband Robert, affectionately known as "Rhoades"; one sister, Judith Ann Robinson (Charles) Lewis of Upper Marlboro, MD, one brother, John C. (Robin) Robinson, Jr. of Williamsport, PA; two children; Robyn (Gary) Moore, Muncie and Chris (Mari) Rhoades of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren Hush VanOrden, Quentin Thompson, Victoria Thompson, Katelynn Short, and Christopher Rhoades along with a host of Muncie family and extended family.

A Memorial Service will be held at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1020 E. Jackson at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Calling hours for family and friends will be 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., at the church.

Internment services will be completed in Williamsport, PA.

Funeral services entrusted to Faulkner Mortuary.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now