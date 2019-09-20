|
JoAnn C. Rhoades
Muncie - JoAnn C. Rhoades, 72, passed away peacefully at 8:51 a.m., Wednesday, September 18 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Johnstown, PA on January 16, 1947 to John C. and Cozy M. Robinson. She grew up in Williamsport, PA and was educated in Williamsport Public Schools graduating from Williamsport High School in 1964.
She furthered her education by attending Temple University Nursing School, Philadelphia, PA, graduating in 1967. She worked in the Psychiatric Unit at Temple University Hospital from 1967 to 1970, when she became a general medical nurse at Hahnemann North, Philadelphia, PA.
She married Robert C. Rhoades July 18, 1970 and celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in July.
Mrs. Rhoades advanced her education by attending Ball State University, Muncie, IN where she received a Bachelor of Social Work graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1999. She also received the Outstanding Senior Departmental Award from the Department of Social Work at Ball State University. In her passion for helping others, she began her work at Lifestream Services in Yorktown and continued her career at Head Start Action, Inc. of Muncie. She retired from Head Start in 2009.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, John and Cozy Robinson; two daughters, Lori Jeanette and Tiffany Marie.
JoAnn leaves to carry on her legacy, her husband Robert, affectionately known as "Rhoades"; one sister, Judith Ann Robinson (Charles) Lewis of Upper Marlboro, MD, one brother, John C. (Robin) Robinson, Jr. of Williamsport, PA; two children; Robyn (Gary) Moore, Muncie and Chris (Mari) Rhoades of Louisville, KY; five grandchildren Hush VanOrden, Quentin Thompson, Victoria Thompson, Katelynn Short, and Christopher Rhoades along with a host of Muncie family and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1020 E. Jackson at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Calling hours for family and friends will be 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., at the church.
Internment services will be completed in Williamsport, PA.
Funeral services entrusted to Faulkner Mortuary.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 20, 2019