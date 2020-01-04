|
Joanne Rose Blunk
Joanne Rose Blunk, 75, of Ridgeville, IN passed away Wednesday, January 1st,
2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN, following a sudden deterioration of long term lung disease. Joanne was born in New York City, on December 24, 1944, daughter of the late Mary M. (Larkin) and Adolph J. Bellantoni Sr. She was a 1962 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers, NY, received her RN diploma from St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY, and a bachelor of science degree in nursing management from St Francis University in Peoria, IL. After working in hospitals in several states, Joanne retired from the Devereux Foundation where she was the Director of Nurses in one of the many Devereux Centers. Regardless of time or distance, Joanne went out of her way to care for others, sacrificing herself in order to make them more comfortable. Although shy, she shared her gift of nursing and caregiving wherever she was. In particular she was dedicated to the well-being of her life-challenged daughter, Karen. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading, cooking, listening to country music, and traveling abroad. Joanne and her family were blessed to experience the many gifts the world has to offer in places like Japan, Hong Kong, China, Russia, France, Ireland, and Italy. She is survived by her loving husband Vern Blunk of 53 years who she married on September 17, 1966. Joanne is also survived by 2 daughters: Catherine Rose Blunk of Springfield, MO and Karen Lee Blunk of Spring City, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, AJ Bellantoni, Jr. and three sisters: Frances Keane, Theresa Nodine, and Elizabeth Braun. Friends are invited to call Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10-11 AM at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel. Services will follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The ARC of Chester County, PA. or Ken Crest of Montgomery County, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020