Joe Holmes
Fishers - Joe Holmes, 78, passed away on August 6th 2020, following a brief illness.
Joe was born in Muncie, IN on February 20, 1942 to Bud and Mary Holmes. He graduated from Harrison Township High School, worked at Warner Gear and retired from Indiana American Water Company. He enjoyed basketball, camping, spending his winters in Bradenton, Florida and most of all, his grandchildren.
His is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra (Pitser), daughters Karen Workman (Robert) and Kathy Johnson (Steve Terry) both of Fishers, grandchildren Amanda Looney (Greg), Zachary Burcham, Lindsey Dorroh (Mike DeFrancesco) and Robby Workman, great-grandchildren Beckham and Bodie Looney, brothers Don (Bea) and Jim (Barbara) Holmes, brother-in-law Jim Pitser (Maggie), sisters-in-law Shirley Marquell (Tom) and Cindy Daughterty (Larry) and several nieces and a nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Leo and Maxine Pitser, and sister-in-law Pat Holmes.
Mr. Holmes will be cremated after a private family ceremony. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Forehadley Foundation for CDH support and research at www.Forehadley.com/joe-holmes
.