Muncie - Joe McGann, 68, passed away early on the morning of February 23, at the Waters of Muncie, his home since 2014.



Joe attended St. Lawrence elementary and middle schools, before graduating from Muncie Central in 1969.



Before graduating from high school Joe created his own business, buying and restoring pinball machines which he placed in a number of local cafes. He was an intuitive American Picker long before the concept became popular amassing an impressive collection of antique clocks, pinball machines, penknives and other valuables.



Joe's multi-faceted brilliance was sadly, often short-circuited by what, he once described, as an "utter, pervasive confusion, a selfish Goliath" that became "the absolute master of (his) universe." He managed to stay relatively independent due to the devoted care and support of his mother and brother Tom, and when he would allow it, support from Meridian Health Services.



Joe was strong. He was a weight lifter who could press nearly twice his body weight. Joe survived being nearly killed by a car/bicycle accident as a child, falling out of a tree, several involuntary hospitalizations, multiple bouts of pneumonia, and exceeded his life expectancy by several years after being diagnosed with lung cancer.



Unknowable to many, those who did become close to Joe were amazed by his uncanny memory, wicked sense of humor, spot on observations and startling bits of insight.



Joe enjoyed eating, and music. He recalled melodies and lyrics, band names and the details of album covers. Although tobacco ruined his health, he continued to smoke up to the morning of his death. Joe once joked it was easy to quit smoking, saying he'd done it dozens of times.



Joe is preceded in death by his father, Edmund, and mother, Agnes.



He is survived by his loving brothers, Steve, (Linda), Signal Mountain, Tenn., Greg, (Sandra), Gainesville, Fl., and Tom, Muncie, In. as well as several cousins, nephews and nieces. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2014 Joe was loved and exceptionally well cared for by the staff of the Waters Nursing Home.



Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2018 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Smoking Cessation Program at IU Health, or the .



Published in The Star Press on Feb. 26, 2019