The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Joel A. York


1958 - 2019
Joel A. York Obituary
Joel A. York

Muncie - Joel A. York, 61, passed away Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Albany, KY on June 9, 1958 the son of Roy E. and Betty F. (Cook) York, graduated from Southside High School and served in the US Army.

Joel has been employed at AZZ Galvanizing for thirty-four years and currently was a night supervisor.

He enjoyed fishing, going on long car rides, and westerns.

Surviving are his wife, Patty (Hicks) York; two sons, Jacob and Evan York; a daughter, Meranda York; three grandsons, Alexander, Alijah, and Jesse; his mother, Betty York; a sister, Gina Wilsford (Mark); three sisters-in-law, Kathy Michael, Peggy Reid, Becky Hicks; his mother-in-law, Donna Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Gary and Roy D. York; a brother-in-law, Rocky Hicks; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Hicks.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Chaplin Tom South officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery with military honors by the US Army and Veterans of Delaware County.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday or one hour prior to services on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 13, 2019
