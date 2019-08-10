|
|
Born Joey Lou Finley in Muncie, Indiana to Wayne and Charlene (Gilliam) Finley. She grew up and lived most of her life in the Muncie area. She graduated from Cowan High School. She married Phillip Deane and had five children. Later in life she was married to Dr. John Holmes. Joey eventually went on to Ball State University in her forties where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and graduated Cum Laude in 1994.
She relocated her heartwarming smile to Lake Mary Florida in 2003. She passed away there on August 5, 2019.
She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Southworth (Lake Mary) and her Children- Craig Deane (Pamela) Nashville, Indiana, Hope Steele (Brad) Yorktown, Indiana, James Deane Anderson, Indiana, Kathy Sullivan (Dennis), Destin, Florida, and Andrew Deane Anderson, Indiana. She is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and her niece.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband John.
Joey had many fond memories of Muncie and loved to remember them while driving around to see the many places she recalled from her time there. She loved to see old pictures to recall the glory days of Muncie and the downtown of her youth. She followed Muncie online at various websites and was a huge fan of the city. She will be missed by her family and friends.
The family will have a private graveside service at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019