John A. Abrams
John A. Abrams, 63, passed away August 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1957, in Muncie, the son of Fred and Saundra (Beall) Abrams. John graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1975.
After high school, John married the love of his life, Denise Gruwell, and began work as an Electrician for his grandfather, father and brothers at Abrams Electric. He became owner and operator in 1996 and retired in 2012 after almost 40 years.
Mr. Abrams enjoyed racing and riding motorcycles. He was into skydiving, boating and water skiing. John also restored wood boats.
John was an animal lover and loved his dogs. He was a member of the National Rescue Sheltie Association. He was Mr. Fix-it to his family in his younger years and Mr. Supervisor in his later years.
Surviving are his wife, Denise Gruwell Abrams; two daughters, Shawna Lea Gonzales (Ryan), Melissa Ann McDade; his mother, Saundra Abrams; grandchildren, Chelsey Lea Welsh (Jeremy), Alicia Gonzales, Trey Gonzales, Andrew Taylor-Abrams, Trace Joiner, and Kamara Barnes; great grandchildren, Delilah and Lynnlea; and a brother, Jay Abrams (Gayle).
John was preceded in death by his father, Fred; a brother, Jeffrey Abrams; paternal grandparents, Allen D. and Bethel Abrams; maternal grandparents, Paul A. and Mary Jane Beall; father and mother-in-law, Bob J. and Patricia Gruwell; and his best friend, Dave Southerland.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, with Pastor Rusty Clements officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Mission, 1725 S. Liberty St., Muncie, IN 47302, or to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, online at www.nationalmssociety.org
.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Thomas Gibson and I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospice, especially Karissa, Erin, and Jamie.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.