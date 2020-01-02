|
|
John A. Patterson, 79, Anderson, passed away December 24, 2019. He was born November 2, 1940 in Muncie, IN, the son of Aubrey and Ella Mae (Griffee) Patterson. He served in the Army 82 Airborne Division. John retired from Delco Remy in Anderson. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #231 in Muncie, the Delco Battery Sympathy Club, and the Ball State Sympathy Club. John was a 5th degree black belt in karate. John is survived by his wife, Sherry Patterson; his step-son, Shane Kimmerling (Kelly); his three grandchildren, Kelsey, Molly, and Thomas Shane, Jr. (Tommy); his sister, Ruth Lephart (tom); his step-sisters, Della Mae Bowden and Margaret East; his step-brother, George Carter (Brenda); his sister-in-law, Peggy Riley; and his nephew Jeff. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Bonnie. Memorial services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM at Harris Chapel of the Nazarene, 10450 S. CR 544 E., Selma, IN 47383, with memorial visitation at the church from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the (). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020