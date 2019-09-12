|
Reverend Doctor John Albert Rawlings
San Diego, CA - Reverend Doctor John Albert Rawlings, 94, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at Clairemont Guest Home, San Diego, California.
Born in Losantville, Indiana on June 19, 1925 to an Indiana farming family, he graduated from Losantville High School in 1943, and was a veteran of WWII, Sergeant Major United States Army, 1944-1946.
After the war, Dr. Rawlings earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana Central College, Indianapolis, Indiana, 1950, a Master of the Arts degree from Indiana University soon after, and attended Garrett Theological Seminary in 1955, where he received a Bachelor of Divinity degree. He was ordained to the ministry in 1969, United Church of Christ, and received a Doctorate of Ministry with a concentration in Transactional Analysis from Butler University in 1973. He was also a member of Citizens Counsel San Diego Community College and Southern California Conference United Church of Christ, and moderator of San Diego Conference UCC.
As pastor of several churches in Indiana for many years before relocating to the San Diego area, he also served on the Board of Directors Methodist Hospital, Gary, Indiana, 1955-1963. He retired from Pioneer United Church of Christ and was a member of Mission Hills United Church of Christ, both of San Diego. Dr. Rawlings leaves a legacy in all manner of assistance to others. He is remembered by his church family for his booming voice, and the kindness and comfort he so willingly gave.
An avid softball player, both while pastor and in retirement, John played in the interest of fellowship and good fun, exceeded only by devotion to his family and friends. John was a 2009 Hall of Fame inductee of the Senior Softball National League. Through his association with the League, he made many wonderful friends and enjoyed numerous accomplishments and accolades.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Lina Rawlings, two sisters, Reva Gilmore, Vivian Peckinpaugh, and a brother, Chester Rawlings.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joan Rawlings, his three children, Jonna (Carey) McRae of Griffin Georgia, Michael (Linda) Rawlings of Batavia, Ohio, Stuart (Mary) Rawlings of Sault Saint Marie, Ontario, Canada, step-sons Gary (Pamela) Crusberg and Jeff (Sheri) Crusberg, both of San Diego; grandchildren, Bradley (Jenny) Surfus, Jason Judd, Christopher Rawlings, Jennifer (Chris) Malas, Angela Rawlings, Sean Rawlings, Kaia Crusberg, Jasper Crusberg, Cassidy Crusberg, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; his brother Max (Twila) Rawlings of Muncie, Indiana, and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends too numerous to count.
Memorial services for Dr. Rawlings will be held at Mission Hills United Church of Christ, San Diego, CA. Services will be under the direction of Paster Courtney Mys. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mission Hills UCC, 4070 Jackdaw Street, San Diego, CA. 92013
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 12, 2019