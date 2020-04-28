|
John Boyle
Yorktown - John C. Boyle, 70, Yorktown, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born March 28, 1950 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of the late Paul and Dortha Boyle.
John was a 1968 graduate of Yorktown High School and a 1996 graduate of Ball State University with a degree in Archeology and a minor in Psychology. He was a Maintenance Supervisor for Hoosier Park Racing & Casino prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Indiana Archeology Society.
John is survived by his wife, Shelia Asberry; son, Adam Boyle (fiancée Diana); brother, Rod Boyle, (wife Ann); and two grandchildren, Jacinda and Makayla Boyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services at this time and cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center, Muncie.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020