Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
801 W. Adams St.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Parson Mortuary
801 W. Adams St.
Muncie, IN
View Map
John Burke Obituary
John Burke

Muncie - John Wayne Burke, 47, of Muncie, passed away June 19, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle. He was born June 25, 1971 in Muncie to Oliver and Ruth (Pike) Burke. John married the love of his life, Misty, on June 17th 1995. He attended Muncie Central High School and was a member of Jar Community Church. Mr. Burke was a volunteer fire fighter for Hamilton Township and an avid NASCAR and stock car fan. He was the Vice President of the Road Ryders Motorcycle club.

John is survived by his wife of 24 years, Misty; Daughters; August Fredrick, Hannah Burke, Bryanna Burke and Casey Burke; Brothers; Oliver Eugene Burke and Randall Burke; Mother-in-Law; Donna Wyman and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister; Mary Burke; Father-in-Law; Robert Wyman

Funeral services for John will be held Tuesday, June, 25 2019, at 5 p.m. with family receiving visitors from 4 p.m. until time of service at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Burial will be a private event held at a later date.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 24, 2019
