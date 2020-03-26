Resources
More Obituaries for John Daffara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. "Sonny" Daffara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. "Sonny" Daffara Obituary
John C. "Sonny" Daffara

Indianapolis - John C. Daffara passed away on March 24, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1944 in LaSalle, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Bonnie Daffara and a sister Rhese Ellis. He attended Oglesby and LaSalle Public Schools. He received undergraduate degrees from Illinois Valley Community College, and IL State University. He received his Master's degree from Ball State University Muncie, IN. He held several executive positions in Human Resources and Labor Relations throughout his career. He retired as Vice President Labor Relations, Borg Warner Automotive Muncie, IN in 1995.

He is survived by his spouse Wilda of 51 years in Indianapolis, IN and two daughters Felicia Daffara of CA and Dr. Anna Daffara (DVM) of Nevada and a sister Linda Bogatitus of Ladd, IL.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends who knew him. In honor of his wishes there will be no visitation at this time. Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -