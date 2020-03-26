|
John C. "Sonny" Daffara
Indianapolis - John C. Daffara passed away on March 24, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1944 in LaSalle, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Bonnie Daffara and a sister Rhese Ellis. He attended Oglesby and LaSalle Public Schools. He received undergraduate degrees from Illinois Valley Community College, and IL State University. He received his Master's degree from Ball State University Muncie, IN. He held several executive positions in Human Resources and Labor Relations throughout his career. He retired as Vice President Labor Relations, Borg Warner Automotive Muncie, IN in 1995.
He is survived by his spouse Wilda of 51 years in Indianapolis, IN and two daughters Felicia Daffara of CA and Dr. Anna Daffara (DVM) of Nevada and a sister Linda Bogatitus of Ladd, IL.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends who knew him. In honor of his wishes there will be no visitation at this time. Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020