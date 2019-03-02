Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for John Westlake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clark Westlake


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Clark Westlake Obituary
John Clark Westlake

- - John Clark Westlake, 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Monday, March 5, 1934, the son of J. D. and Gertrude (Ward) Westlake, in Lynn, Indiana.

John proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He belonged to the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club, the Blue Grass Association, and was an acrobatic pilot for many years.

John had worked as a television technician for T.V. Headquarters for over thirty years. He also was a partner with Irelands T.V.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Crouse) Westlake; daughters, Cathy (Steve) McNamara and Linda Watson (significant other, Randall Hammock); four step-children, and several brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.

Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Elm Ridge Memorial Park North Chapel Mausoleum, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Larry Waters officiating.

Visitation will be held at Elm Ridge Memorial Park North Chapel Mausoleum from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Entombment will immediately follow the service at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 2, 2019
