John Cromwell Blackburn, IV
Muncie - John Cromwell Blackburn, IV, 73, passed away early Tuesday morning, Febrauary 11, 2020 at IU-Ball Hospital peacefully with Marie by his side. He was born January 29, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Paul Jones Blackburn and Lois Elizabeth (Oldham) Blackburn.
He grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan and graduated from Grosse Pointe High in 1965. John lettered in football during his high school years. He was very active in scouting receiving his Eagle Scout Award in 1963. He continued with his scouting experience years later when Troop 44 from High Street United Methodist Church was looking for a Scout Master.
After high school John continued his education at The University of Iowa where he had a part time job with Pizza Hut. He later transferred to Eastern Michigan University to continue his studies in history. Needing a part time job he was hired at Domino's Pizza. In 1969 he became a partner with Tom Monaghan to own a percentage of the Cross Street store located in Ypsilanti, Michigan. In the fall of 1972 John became a franchisee for Indiana and moved his family to Muncie. In the mid 80s he sold his last store located on Dill street. He went to work for RPM pizza (a Domino's franchisee) and did site selection in Mississippi, Louisiana, New York and Detroit. In 1986 he decided he had traveled enough and purchased the VIP Lounge on Mulberry Street and changed the name to Pickett's. A few years later he was approached by WOP (another Domino's franchisee) to build and run a distribution center for 50 stores in Ohio and Indiana.
The family moved to Englewood, Ohio in 1991. While living in Ohio John served on the board of Choices in Community Living for 10 years. John became very involved employing and working with special needs adults. After WOP sold the company John worked for Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities until his retirement in 2012.
John, Marie and their son moved back to Muncie in the fall of 2017 and it felt like they never left. John was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and The Muncie Optimist Club.
Survivors include his wife of nearly fifty-one years, Marie Diane (Simon) Blackburn, whom he married on April 26, 1969 in Milan, Ohio; his children, Amy (William) Spoerner of Fishers, IN, Lisa (Sean) Masters of Yorktown, IN and John Blackburn of Muncie, IN; grandchildren, McKenzie, Morgan, Cabe Masters and Emily Spoerner; siblings, Robert (Melissa) Blackburn, Oxford, OH - Lois (Don) Pierce, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI - Becky (Gene) Belknap, Ann Arbor, MI. Nephews Brian (Karen), Scott (Rachel) Blackburn, Don (Kristina), Tom (Jamie) Pierce and Paul Belknap. Nieces Julie Silcox and Kathryn (Jason) Kaspzyk; brother -in-law, Hal Simon (Marty), Milan, OH.
John was preceded in death by two nephews, Kenneth Pierce and Paul Blackburn; along with his parents.
Services to celebrate John's life will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at High Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Stacee Fischer-Gehring officiating.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Memorials to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High Street, Muncie, IN - Delaware County Special Olympics, PO Box 176, Muncie, IN 47308 - Choices In Community Living, 1651 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45415 or a .
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the IU Health Ball Memorial doctors and nurses on the 6th floor for the kindness and comfort they provided not only to John, but the entire family.
