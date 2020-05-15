|
|
John D. Bingham
Muncie - John D. Bingham, 74, passed away on May 8, 2020 at his home in Muncie, due to complications of heart disease. He was born on April 16, 1946 near Oolitic and Bedford, IN, to the late Boyd Sr. and Marie (Miller) Bingham. John was a decorated soldier of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. John worked many years as a truck driver and several years at B & J Furniture store. He also loved to tinker with lawn mowers and small engines.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be missed by many, including his wife of 35 years, Shirley Mae (Williams) Bingham; 4 daughters: Anita Best, Shelly Liverett, Tracy Bashore, and Janie Batten; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sisters and brother-in-laws: Mona Bingham, Wendy Bingham, Betty Lafton, Larry Williams, and Clyde Williams.
John was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Johnanna Beam; grandson, Brock Nunley; brothers: Boyd Jr. (Cheryl), Forrest, Raymond, and Ronnie Bingham; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Walter and Stella Williams; and in-laws: Richard, Paul, Raymond, and Bobby Williams.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .
Published in The Star Press from May 15 to May 18, 2020