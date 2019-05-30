Services
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Muncie - Johnathan David Hyatt, infant son of David and Lela went to be with Jesus Saturday, May 25, 2019.

He was born Saturday, January 12, 2019, in Muncie, the son of Lela Marie Hicks and Robbie David Hyatt.

Survivors include his mom and dad; maternal grandparents, Roy and Tammy (Ranes) Hicks; paternal grandparents, Melisa Drinkard and Robbie (Reva) Hyatt; maternal great-grandma, Victoria Likens; paternal great-grandparents, Billy and Donna Hall and paternal great-grandma, Tracey Hardy; paternal great-grand pa, Robbie Hyatt; several aunts, uncles, and cousins including, Dianna Lipps, Charles (Emily) Shreves, Dayvon Hyatt, Mekayla Combs, William Dayvon "Willy" Hyatt Jr., Trent Choate, Zachary Choate, and Jennifer (Nathaniel) Choate.

Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor David Shipman officiating.

Family and friends may call at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Published in The Star Press on May 30, 2019
