Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
Parker City - John Dewayne Daniel, 48 of Parker City died unexpectedly Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 11, 1970 in Muncie and was the son of the late Jerry DeWayne and Clara Elizabeth (Hobbs) Daniel.

John was the General Manager of Superior Auto in Muncie. He had been in Management for HH Gregg and Lowes. John loved his family greatly, especially his granddaughters Onja and Piper Luedeke. He loved caring for and playing with his dogs. John was an avid Cubs and Colts Fan. He loved to eat candy and be with his family and friends.

John is survived by his loving wife Sherri Ann Daniel (Vore) of Parker City; step-son Doug Kelsay and step-daughter Nikki Kelsay; three brothers Jerry Jr. Daniel (Donna), Brian "Scott" Daniel and Kimber Vance; three sisters Dawn Renee Kessler (Allen), Betty Neeley and Tina Wilson (Jim); his granddaughters Onja and Piper Luedeke. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Sierra Chriswell, brother Ronnie Daniel, sister Pam Foy and a nephew Kerry Foy.

Funeral Services for John will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Danny Hemmings officiating. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019
