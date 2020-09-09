John E. Arbogast
Howe - John E. Arbogast, 63, of Howe, IN, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John was born on July 9, 1957 in Muncie, IN to Freddie and Lois (Mullen) Arbogast. He married Reinette S. Pranger on August 14, 1999 in Howe, IN. John served his country honorably with the US Navy on the USS Roosevelt. He held many positions throughout his career but mostly as a production worker for Atlantic Packaging Company. He loved spending time with his two wonderful granddaughters, Raina and Madison, fishing with his son and faithful companion, Dakota, hunting, snowmobiling, and being with friends around the bond fire.
John in survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Reinette Arbogast; son, John Arbogast, granddaughters; Raina and Madison Arbogast, five sisters; Tina (Mark) Johnson, Genelle (Matt) Engle, Lois Ann Mock, Freda (Jay) Neal, and Pam Bryant, and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and niece Olivia Neal.
Per John's wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to Ark Animal Sanctuary, 530 E 300 S, LaGrange, IN 46761.
