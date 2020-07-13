John E. McCammon
Warren - John E. McCammon, 96 of Warren, Indiana died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his daughter's home with his family by his side.
Born Tuesday, August 28, 1923 in Blackford County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Gettys Martin McCammon and the late Nova Evon McCammon. John attended Montpelier High School where he graduated in 1943. On May 7, 1943 he married his first wife, the late Thanamae (Ford) McCammon, who passed on March 31, 1997. John married his second wife on October 3, 1998, the late Ruth Baker McCammon, who passed away on May 6, 2001. He then married his third wife, D. "Ann" Miles McCammon of Warren on February 2, 2002, who survives.
John enjoyed gardening and pencil collecting. He was a member of the Solid Rock United Methodist Church in Warren, Indiana. He was a Jackson Township farmer, member of the Gideon's Society and worked for the Wells County Highway Department for 17 years.
Survivors include his wife D. "Ann" McCammon of Warren, sons, Larry (Terri) McCammon of Hartford City, Tony (Garnet) McCammon of Circleville, OH and Stan (Chrissy) McCammon of Chambersburg, PA, daughters, Mrs. Bob "Connie" Johnson of Marion, IN, and Mrs. Jim "Dottie" Irwin of Warren, brother, Darrell (Pat) McCammon of Hartford City, sister, Betty Hoeksema of Oxford , MI. He is also survived by his stepdaughters Susan Carey of Farmland, Mary Kay Wimmer of Greenwood, and Marsha Gehring of Tocsin, stepsons Paul Baker of Fairmount, Kevin Miles of Michigan and Mike Miles of North Carolina. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by brothers, Murl McCammon and Bill McCammon, sisters, Edna Shadle and Evelyn McCammon, and wives Thanamae Ford McCammon and Ruth Baker McCammon.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W Windsor St, Montpelier with a service to follow at 3:00 PM with the Rev. Stan McCammon officiating. Interment will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Montpelier, IN.
Memorial contributions may be sent to:
Bread Of Life Food Pantry P.O. Box 574 Warren, IN 46792 or
Gideons International 1313 S 2nd St. Upland, IN 46989.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com