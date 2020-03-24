|
John E. Reno
Muncie - Dr. John E. Reno passed away on March 22, 2020 in I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in the presence of a family member.
He was born in Carbondale, Illinois to Lee and Bertha Reno on June 20, 1931. He married Shirley Thalman on June 15, 1952. Shirley and John were born on the same day in the same hospital.
John accomplished many things in his lifetime, but maybe the most important things that his children and grandchildren will remember him for were his intense love of his family, his love of sports, his sense of humor, the smile on his face, and most importantly, his lifetime devotion to the love of his life, Shirley. It seemed as if everyone you talked to had nothing but respect for him and kind words to say about him.
He received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in 1958 from Southern Illinois University. John received his Doctor of Physical Education degree from Indiana University in 1964. He began his teaching career at Burris Laboratory school in 1960 where he taught physical education in grades 7-10 and coached basketball, baseball, cross country and track. In 1964, he transferred to the Department of Men's Physical Education, Ball State Teachers College, where he supervised student teachers from the department until he became Chairperson of the school of Physical Education and Athletics in 1970. From 1981-1991, Dr. Reno taught undergraduate and graduate courses in the School. In 1991, he was elected by the School faculty to return to the Chairperson position in which he remained until his retirement.
He was very active in University governance and service to the University. He served as Chairperson of the University Senate and the University Promotion and Tenure Committee. He was a member of two presidential search committees, one as Executive Director. He chaired search committees for a vice president, a dean, an athletic director and a head football coach. He was elected by the University Senate to serve as Ball State University's Faculty Athletics Representative to the Mid-American Conference and the National Collegiate Athletic Association from 1991-2002.
In 1990 and 2001, Dr. Reno was selected to receive the Ball State University Outstanding Administrative Service Award. He was inducted into the BSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991. The Dr. John E. Reno Sport Administration Scholarship was established in his honor in 2006.
A United States Marine Corps veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served from January 1951 to August 1951 and from January 1952 until January 1954. He served in Korea from October 1952 until October 1953.
John is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Shirley; a daughter, Marilyn Stevning (husband, Tom) of Indianapolis; a son, Dan Reno (wife, Jana) of Muncie; two brothers, Jack Masquite of Texas and Charles (wife, Pam) of Carbondale, Illinois; five grandchildren, John Stevning (wife, Beth), Castle Pines, Colorado, Chad Stevning (wife, Cassandra) of Carmel; Greg Stevning (wife, Brooke) of Carmel; Katy Piet (husband, Nick) of Horseheads, New York; John C. Reno (wife, Andrea) of Westfield, Indiana; brother-in-law, Terry Thalman (wife, Patsy) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; eleven great-grandchildren, Brayden Stevning, Kate Stevning, Charlotte Stevning, Sadie Stevning, Ava Stevning, Johnny Piet, Lucy Piet, Mabel Reno, Danielle Reno, Westin, Stevning, Renner Stevning, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family also wishes to thank John's Hospice caregivers - Clare, Amy, Sharon and Britten for their devoted care during the last several months.
John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry; a brother-in-law, Wellington (Duke) Thalman; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Thalman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John E. Reno Sport Administration Scholarship Fund, Ball State University Foundation Fund 6755, c/o Ball State University Alumni Center, 2800 West Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 or a .
All services will be held privately and The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
