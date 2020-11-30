1/1
John Earl Walker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Earl Walker

Muncie - John Earl Walker, 87, of Muncie, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1932 in Muncie, Indiana to James and Minnie Mae (Stipp) Walker.

John graduated from Muncie Central High School. He married Carolyn Faye (Weaver) Walker in Muncie, Indiana on October 14, 1955. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for over 28 years as a truck driver for Westinghouse ABB and retired on May 1, 1994. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. He gave to many charities and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

John is survived by his children, Vickie Gick (Terry) of Muncie, Jerry Walker of Muncie, Marty Walker of Muncie, and Katherine Walker of Muncie; sister, Alice Tracy of Muncie; six grandchildren, Melissa (Gick) Smith (Clint), Lauren Walker, Ian Gick, Zack Gick, Colin Walker (Kyonna White), and Lacelund Dunn (Wesley Buckner); six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Mae (Stipp) Walker; wife, Carolyn Faye Walker; and sister, Esther Norris.

John's children would like to extend gratitude to the IUBMH Hospice Team and Mary Ward for their compassion and care for their father.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated Pastor Jerry Blevins. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved