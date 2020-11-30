John Earl Walker
Muncie - John Earl Walker, 87, of Muncie, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1932 in Muncie, Indiana to James and Minnie Mae (Stipp) Walker.
John graduated from Muncie Central High School. He married Carolyn Faye (Weaver) Walker in Muncie, Indiana on October 14, 1955. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for over 28 years as a truck driver for Westinghouse ABB and retired on May 1, 1994. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. He gave to many charities and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
John is survived by his children, Vickie Gick (Terry) of Muncie, Jerry Walker of Muncie, Marty Walker of Muncie, and Katherine Walker of Muncie; sister, Alice Tracy of Muncie; six grandchildren, Melissa (Gick) Smith (Clint), Lauren Walker, Ian Gick, Zack Gick, Colin Walker (Kyonna White), and Lacelund Dunn (Wesley Buckner); six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Mae (Stipp) Walker; wife, Carolyn Faye Walker; and sister, Esther Norris.
John's children would like to extend gratitude to the IUBMH Hospice Team and Mary Ward for their compassion and care for their father.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated Pastor Jerry Blevins. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
