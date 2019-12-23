|
John "Jack" Edward Hall, 91, of Anderson passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 at home.
He was born in Gary Indiana on March 9, 1928 and moved to Anderson as a young boy. He was a 1946 graduate of Anderson High School. He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea as a tank commander. After serving his country, he attended Purdue University and graduated in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
Jack spent the biggest portion of his career working in Muncie at Chevrolet Transmission. For 25 years, he taught math at night at the Anderson Vocational School in the Apprentice Program. He was a supporter of both Anderson and Highland holding season basketball tickets for over 20 years for both schools. Showing that same dedication to going to as many of his grandchildren's activities as he could.
Through his wife's involvement with the Marching Highlanders, he designed and made props to be used.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Noreida J. Miller whom he married in January of 1951; his son John Eric (Lisa) Hall, daughter C. Denise (Randy) James, grandchildren Joshua Hall, Chester D. Mills II, Quinten James, Kelsey Hall, Ashley (Dylan) Miller, Jennifer Ramsey; great-grandchildren Oliver and Ceilidh Miller; brother William "Bill" Hall, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aubert "Al" Hall and Alma Walser Hall and brothers Robert and James Hall.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. Anderson, IN.
Services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Nathan Lutterman officiating.
Burial will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Humane Society or the Anderson Christian Center.
www.loosecares.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019