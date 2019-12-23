Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward "Jack" Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward "Jack" Hall Obituary
John "Jack" Edward Hall, 91, of Anderson passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 at home.

He was born in Gary Indiana on March 9, 1928 and moved to Anderson as a young boy. He was a 1946 graduate of Anderson High School. He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea as a tank commander. After serving his country, he attended Purdue University and graduated in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

Jack spent the biggest portion of his career working in Muncie at Chevrolet Transmission. For 25 years, he taught math at night at the Anderson Vocational School in the Apprentice Program. He was a supporter of both Anderson and Highland holding season basketball tickets for over 20 years for both schools. Showing that same dedication to going to as many of his grandchildren's activities as he could.

Through his wife's involvement with the Marching Highlanders, he designed and made props to be used.

Jack is survived by his loving wife Noreida J. Miller whom he married in January of 1951; his son John Eric (Lisa) Hall, daughter C. Denise (Randy) James, grandchildren Joshua Hall, Chester D. Mills II, Quinten James, Kelsey Hall, Ashley (Dylan) Miller, Jennifer Ramsey; great-grandchildren Oliver and Ceilidh Miller; brother William "Bill" Hall, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Aubert "Al" Hall and Alma Walser Hall and brothers Robert and James Hall.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. Anderson, IN.

Services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Nathan Lutterman officiating.

Burial will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Humane Society or the Anderson Christian Center.

www.loosecares.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -