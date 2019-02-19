|
John Edward Lankford
Muncie - John E. Lankford passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. John was born to Hettie and Welby Lankford on August 14, 1928 in Muncie. He attended school in Muncie and later proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War conflict reaching the rank of Corporal. John went to work for Warner Gear and retired after 43 years of service.
Surviving John are wife Rosemarry (Brown) Lankford, sons; Bruce E. Lankford (Beth), Michael L. Lankford (Sheri), daughter; Deena A. Tverdik (John), sons; Dan Brown, Mark Brown and Jeff Brown, daughter; Sharron Wright, brothers; Donald Lankford and Michael Lankford. John had been blessed with 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding John in death were his parents, wife Jama Ann, a grandson; David Lankford and four sisters; Jeannie Reggerhart, Roxie Hawkins, Lola Haskins and Hazel Evans.
Funeral Services will take place at Safe Harbor Apostolic Church, 304 North Waldemere Avenue Muncie, on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Rick Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery Eaton.
Friends may call from 4-8 on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at Parson Mortuary and 1 hour prior to service on Wednesday.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019