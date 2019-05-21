Services
Rev. John Elliott (88), passed away peacefully on May 9, at Franklin, Indiana. Rev. Elliott served as associate pastor at Muncie High Street United Methodist Church from 1965-1968, and as pastor of Albany United Methodist Church from 1968-1976. He is survived by his wife Joyce Elliott, two sons, Don (Beth) Elliott of Denver, Colorado, and Dr. Steve (Linda) Elliott of Fishers, Indiana, five grandchildren, Maya Elliott, Ethan Elliott, Aaron (Katie) Ketrow, Andrew Ketrow, and Erin (Ashley) Elliott, three great grandchildren, and a brother Robert (Jackie) Elliott of Cornelius, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Adams Street, Franklin, IN with visitation at 1:30pm and service at 3:00pm on Saturday June 1.
Published in The Star Press from May 21 to May 26, 2019
