John F. McCord
Swayzee - May 24, 1931 ~ May 19, 2019
John F. McCord, 87, Swayzee, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born in Millgrove, Indiana, to Benson Earl and Agnes Irene (Reese) McCord, Sr., on May 24, 1931. He married his loving wife, Shirley Foster, on July 25, 1949, and they shared 56 years together before she preceded him in death on August 27, 2005.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having proudly served his country from 1948-1951. Following his military service, he worked in the trucking business and retired in 1992 after 31 years of service. During his retirement years, he drove the school bus for 10 years for the Oak Hill School Corporation.
Stock car racing was one of his passions, and he had raced in the 1980s at the racetracks in Kokomo, Winchester, Anderson, and Eldora. John also loved NASCAR through the years, as well as college basketball (especially IU and Bobby Knight).
John was an animal lover and owned a "Pepper" Border Collie. He was actively involved with the Mississinewa Valley Obedience Training Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Johnny (Ed) Black, Swayzee; grandson, Christopher (Kristen) Black, Swayzee; and sisters, Sarah Ford, Muncie, and Rebecca (Jerry) Pierce, Muncie.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Roseanna Miller; sister, Phyllis Parker; and brothers, Jack, Paul, and David McCord.
Family and friends will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, John's funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Assistant Pastor Rebecca Calderon officiating. Burial will take place at Thrailkill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Jesus Fellowship Family Church, P.O. Box 1956, Marion, IN 46952 or to Mississinewa Valley Obedience Training Club, P.O. Box 285, Marion, IN 46952.
A special thank you to the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassion and care during John's time of need.
Published in The Star Press on May 22, 2019