|
|
John Franklin Odom
Connersville - John Franklin Odom, 72, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. Mr. Odom was a resident of Majestic Health Care in Connersville at the time of his passing.
He was born August 4, 1946, in Muncie, Indiana, and is the son of James B. and Elizabeth Mamel Odom.
He was a graduate of Selma High School and had attended Ball State University. John served with the United States Army and was later employed by Marsh Warehouse.
He is survived by four sons, John F. Odom Jr., Bradley T. (Divina), Odom, Michael J. Odom, and Shaun J. Odom, all of Indianapolis; three granddaughters, Sydney, Lilianna, and Emily Odom; a sister, Elizabeth A. (Michael) Haskett, of Richmond, and a brother, Thomas L. (Jane Hiatt) Odom, of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private services for John will be held at the convenience of the family. Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville, is honored to be assisting the family. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 31, 2019