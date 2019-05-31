Services
Urban Winkler Funeral Home - Connersville
513 W 8th Street
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-1761
Resources
More Obituaries for John Odom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Franklin Odom


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Franklin Odom Obituary
John Franklin Odom

Connersville - John Franklin Odom, 72, went home to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019. Mr. Odom was a resident of Majestic Health Care in Connersville at the time of his passing.

He was born August 4, 1946, in Muncie, Indiana, and is the son of James B. and Elizabeth Mamel Odom.

He was a graduate of Selma High School and had attended Ball State University. John served with the United States Army and was later employed by Marsh Warehouse.

He is survived by four sons, John F. Odom Jr., Bradley T. (Divina), Odom, Michael J. Odom, and Shaun J. Odom, all of Indianapolis; three granddaughters, Sydney, Lilianna, and Emily Odom; a sister, Elizabeth A. (Michael) Haskett, of Richmond, and a brother, Thomas L. (Jane Hiatt) Odom, of Muncie.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services for John will be held at the convenience of the family. Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville, is honored to be assisting the family. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now