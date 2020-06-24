John Gerald Condran
Muncie - John Gerald Condran, 81, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Jerry was born in 1938 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where he was doted on as the only child of Mary and John A. Condran. He spent his teenage years studying at St. Peter Preparatory High School and sneaking into New York nightclubs where he heard legends like Charlie Parker play their new style of jazz, called Bebop, a music genre he listened to for the rest of his life.
Jerry studied sociology and earned his bachelor's degree from St. Peter University, a master's degree from Rutgers University, and a PhD degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Jerry served in the Army during the years 1962 - 1964, becoming an expert level at Rifle M-14. He remained committed to his fellow veterans throughout his life.
Jerry, a lifelong learner, was recognized for thirty years of teaching in the sociology department at Ball State University. Upon retirement, Jerry enjoyed his status as retired professor by taking quite a few math courses in order to better learn his true passion, physics. While she was little, his daughter Catherine would tag along with him on his weekly visits to both the Bracken Library at Ball State and the Muncie Public Library; she grew up to earn a master's degree in library science and a doctorate in education studies. Jerry was blessed to also be the dad to Dave Gover, who serves the needs of disabled people in Kansas City, Missouri.
It was his marriage to wife, Anne, that brought Jerry his greatest happiness. They spent hours reading and studying art together, and they recently fulfilled Jerry's lifelong wish to explore the museums of Paris.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Andrew Dudzinski presiding. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery with Military Rites by the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family requests all attending the mass and calling hours wear a face mask and maintain social distance.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the caregiving organization of your choice, in secret, just as Jerry was inclined to do when he learned about someone in need.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.