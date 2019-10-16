Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
American Legion Post
115 Camden St
Ridgeville, IN
John Gregory "Greg" Fudge


1951 - 2019
John Gregory "Greg" Fudge Obituary
John Gregory "Greg" Fudge

John Gregory "Greg" Fudge, 68 March 15, 1951 October 11, 2019

After a prolonged illness, beloved grandfather, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Greg Fudge moved on from this realm. Mr. Fudge was a disabled Army Veteran, collector of war memorabilia, history buff, and avid reader.

His surviving family and friends would describe him as quick with a smile, generous, and a man one could count on in both good tomes and bad.

Greg is survived by his sons Dustin Brown (wife Lindsey), Cory Brown, daughter Jada Walston (wife Sarah), and Sebastian Fields. His treasured grandchildren Haytham Fields, Killian Fields, Peyton Brown, Courtney Brown, and Cohen Brown. Three siblings and four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Carolyn Fudge and his precious grandson Jasper Fields.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday October 19, 2019 at the American Legion Post, 115 Camden St., Ridgeville. Arrangements by Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
